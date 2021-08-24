Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Afghanistan, which has been taken over by Taliban. PM Modi said he had detailed discussion with Putin on situation in Afghanistan and also talked about bilateral relations.

“Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

While India has evacuated its diplomatic mission from Kabul, Russia still has its diplomats there in the country and has kept opened all lines of communications with Taliban.

On recognition of Taliban regime, Russia has said that it is not in hurry to take a call on ultra-conservative rulers while New Delhi has said that it will wait and watch how the extremist group conducts and that how other democratic nations go about it.

