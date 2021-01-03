PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 08:32 PM IST
- Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly
- Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata
New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.
Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.
82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal1 min read . 10:05 PM IST
Indian tricolour to be installed at UN Security Council stakeout as country begins 2-year tenure1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
'We can only give Covid vaccines to govt of India at the moment': Serum CEO2 min read . 09:32 PM IST
UK may see stricter lockdown with 54,990 new Covid-19 cases, 454 deaths2 min read . 09:26 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery.
Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.
The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.