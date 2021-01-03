OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur, Odisha, via video conferencing in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 08:32 PM IST PTI

  • Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly
  • Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery.

Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

