Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur, Odisha, via video conferencing in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST PTI

  • Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly
  • Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal

1 min read . 10:05 PM IST

Indian tricolour to be installed at UN Security Council stakeout as country begins 2-year tenure

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

'We can only give Covid vaccines to govt of India at the moment': Serum CEO

2 min read . 09:32 PM IST

UK may see stricter lockdown with 54,990 new Covid-19 cases, 454 deaths

2 min read . 09:26 PM IST

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

82 tourist vehicles stranded due to snowfall in Atal Tunnel rescued in Himachal

1 min read . 10:05 PM IST

Indian tricolour to be installed at UN Security Council stakeout as country begins 2-year tenure

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST

'We can only give Covid vaccines to govt of India at the moment': Serum CEO

2 min read . 09:32 PM IST

UK may see stricter lockdown with 54,990 new Covid-19 cases, 454 deaths

2 min read . 09:26 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery.

Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.