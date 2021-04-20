Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the measures being taken to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

"The CM told the PM that the state was working with full devotion to check the spread (of the virus). In addition to ensuring availability of ICU beds and oxygen, the state is working on maximum testing," according to an official statement issued, PTI reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose by 167, the highest daily rise so far, to reach 9,997 while 28,287 fresh cases pushed the tally of infection in the state to 8,79,831, according to a health bulletin.

Even as the state is recording a big spike in daily coronavirus cases, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Monday informed that there will not be any lockdown in the state.

"There is no need to impose a complete lockdown. Weekend lockdowns will continue to curb the spread of COVID-19"," CMO informed.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to close all establishments in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur till April 26.

The prime minister also sought information regarding RT-PCR tests done by private laboratories.

All district magistrates have been instructed to ask private labs to increase their RTPCR test capacity.





