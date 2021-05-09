Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand , on Sunday to assess the coronavirus situation in the state. During the conversations, the prime minister also assured the state of all possible help to combat the deadly virus.

The COVID-19 situation continues to be grim in Uttarakhand with around 7,000 to 9,000 people testing positive daily for the disease for the last several days.

A total of 8,390 people had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday while 118 more people succumbed to the infection.

Later, the chief minister took to Twitter to say "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up for an update on Covid cases in Uttarakhand. I apprised him with the present situation," Rawat said in a tweet.

आज परम श्रद्धेय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने प्रदेश में कोविड-19 की स्थिति के बारे में जानकारी ली। मैंने माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी को वर्तमान स्थिति के बारे में अवगत कराया। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) May 9, 2021

On Saturday, meanwhile, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said, the Uttarakhand government is mulling some 'major decision' to curb the transmission.

"Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May," said Uniyal.

Uttarakhand to start vaccinating people in age group of 18-44 from Monday

The state will start administering anti-Covid shots to people in the age group of 18 to 44 from Monday, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Around 50 lakh people of this age group are to be inoculated for free in Uttarakhand during the drive.

Originally scheduled to start on May 1, the drive could not begin on time due to the non-availability of vaccines.

The announcement came after Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat instructed officials to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination in the state in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

The state on Saturday received the first consignment of one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine for people in the 18-44 age group.

PM Modi speaks to CMs of four state on Covid-19 situation

Earlier in the day, Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the Covid-19 situation in their states, official sources said, PTI reported.

Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to asses the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions. Yesterday, he spoke to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies)

