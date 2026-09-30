PM Modi speaks with Trump: India-US trade, defence, energy and critical tech cooperation reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 30) said he held a “productive conversation” with US President Donald Trump, with the two leaders reviewing bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy and critical technologies.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the two sides agreed to maintain close engagement to advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

“Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas,” PM Modi said.

He added that the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security.

Trade ties in focus The conversation comes as India and the US continue negotiations on a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in the US this week for trade discussions with American officials, including US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The trade talks are taking place amid continuing differences over tariffs and market access.

Defence, energy and technology PM Modi said defence and energy cooperation were among the areas reviewed during the call, alongside critical technologies.

Critical and emerging technologies have increasingly become an important component of the bilateral relationship, including areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications and advanced technologies.