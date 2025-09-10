PM Modi speaks with Emir of Qatar, condemns violation of sovereignty after Israeli strikes: ‘India stands firmly...'

Israel Qatar Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 10 September, condemned Israel's attack on Qatar's capital Doha that killed six people.

The surprise air raid targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, causing the death of the son of the group's lead negotiator in ceasefire talks.

PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed “deep concern” over the attack.

“Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar,” PM Modi said in a post on X. He reiterated that India stands firmly against terrorism in all its forms.

“We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the PM wrote in his post on X.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office stated that PM Narendra Modi also appreciated Qatar's role in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve a ceasefire and release all hostages.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Modi for the expression of solidarity with the people and the State of Qatar.

“The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the sustained progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to advance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the PMO statement said.

Israel attacks Doha Israel on Tuesday launched a surprise air attack on Doha at 3:46 pm (1246 GMT) in a residential neighbourhood in the Qatari capital, which houses diplomats, foreign dignitaries, embassies, schools and a daycare centre.

According to witnesses quoted by AFP, several explosions were heard in the posh neighbourhood, while smoke was seen rising from the area.

The Israeli air strikes on Doha targeted a villa housing complex allegedly inhabited by Hamas members. Police quickly sealed off the complex, and access to the area remained restricted on Wednesday.

According to sources close to the movement quoted by AFP, six Hamas leaders, including Hayya, former leader Meshaal and Zaher Jabarin, who heads the movement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, were in the building targeted by Israel at the time of the strikes.

Qatari officer Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari, who was on the premises, Hamam Khalil al-Hayya, son of Hamas's chief negotiator, and Mumen Hassoun, described by the movement as a bodyguard, were killed in the attack, according to Qatar's interior ministry.

