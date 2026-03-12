PM Modi speaks with Iranian President, voices ‘deep concern’ over ‘escalation of tensions and loss of civilian lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia and expressed concern over rising tensions, civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the conversation focused on the “serious situation” unfolding in the region amid intensifying hostilities.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

This is the first conversation of PM Modi with an Iranian leader since the war broke out after joint US-Israel attacks on Iran on 28 February. Before him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, during the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict.

In his conversation on Thursday, PM Modi emphasised that the ‘safety and security of Indian nationals’, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remained India’s top priorities.

“Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.