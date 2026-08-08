PM Modi receives call from JD Vance, discusses India-US ties and congratulates US VP on birth of son

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 8) said he held a phone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance, with the two leaders discussing ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said the discussions covered key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

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“Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on the birth of their son and extended his best wishes to the family.

“Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” Modi said.

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India-US trade deal may have figured in talks It was not immediately clear whether the proposed India-US trade agreement was discussed during the call.

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump had met in France in June and directed officials from both countries to work towards an early, balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

India and the US have been working to repair ties after relations came under strain over trade and immigration issues.

Washington imposed higher tariffs on Indian goods last year, while disagreements also emerged over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he had helped broker an end to the India-Pakistan military confrontation in May 2025.

New Delhi has consistently maintained that the cessation of hostilities followed direct talks between India and Pakistan and rejected claims of US mediation.

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H-1B fee hike, immigration policy strained ties Washington's immigration policies and its decision to increase the H-1B visa fee have also added friction to bilateral relations.

Despite the tensions, both sides have in recent months stepped up efforts to rebuild ties and advance negotiations on a trade agreement.

The Modi-Vance conversation comes against the backdrop of significant geopolitical shifts in West Asia. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan recently signed a mutual defence pact, a development viewed as reflecting changing regional alignments amid the continuing conflict.