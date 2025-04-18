PM Modi speaks with Tesla chief Elon Musk – ‘immense potential for collaboration in areas of technology’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 18 that he spoke with Space X and Tesla chief Elon Musk. Modi said the two discussed the ‘immense potential’ for collaboration in technology and innovation during the call.

Advertisement

“Spoke to Elon Musk. We talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year," Modi said in a post on X, also owned by Musk.

Modi met Musk in February during the Prime Minister's visit to the US. Musk's three children had accompanied the billionaire during the meeting with Modi at Blair House in Washington DC on February 13.

Advertisement

Modi-Musk talk on Friday comes at a time Musk’s companies, Tesla and Starlink, have expressed interest in the Indian market. Tesla is in discussions with Indian officials about building a factory in the country, according to reports.

Read More

In March this year, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio announced a deal with Musk’s Space X to launch Starlink satellite internet services in India. Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel, has also signed a similar agreement with Space X.

In his post, Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these domains. "We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” Modi said in the post. Advertisement

Modi-Musk Meeting in February Soon after Modi-Musk meeting in Washington DC in February, Musk's EV major Tesla Inc. seemed to be making in roads in India, as the company posted as many as 13 jobs in the country, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Modi's post on Friday, however, didn't mention any specifics regarding the Tesla's plans for India.

In a statement issued after Modi-Musk meeting in February, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said, in a statement, the two discussed issues regarding strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

"Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance,” the statement had said.