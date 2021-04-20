Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic in India. During the address, PM Modi stressed on the fact that India needs to be saved from a complete lockdown and rather, requested stated to focus on micro containment zones to curb the virus spread.

"We have to save India from lockdown, I request states to focus on micro containment zones and use the option only as the last resort," said PM Modi in his speech.

The address comes in the wake of the country reporting record daily high cases and deaths for the past few days.

PM Modi has been holding several virtual interactions and high-level meetings with state and central ministers, leading doctors and pharma companies in order to come out with solutions for the rampant increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The meetings also threw light on the prime minister's orders to boost Covid-19 vaccination in the country as well by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get the jab from 1 May, 2021.

Here are the highlights on PM Modi's address to nation:

-All must follow right discipline to safeguard everyone against COVID-19: PM says invoking Ramzan and Ram Navami

-We have to save India from lockdown, I request states to focus on micro containment zones and use the option only as the last resort: PM Modi says

-There's need to spread awareness and guard against rumours; We need to guard against lockdowns and states also need to understand that: PM

-States must tell migrant workers they will be vaccinated in next few days and their job will remain with them: PM

-I request states to to keep trust of migrant workers alive and urge them to stay where they are: PM

-Request citizens to come forward during this crisis and help those in need. I also request the youngsters to also to provide help in their areas, societies. If they do so, there will be no reason to impose a lockdown: PM Modi

-I request State governments to urge the workers to stay where they are. This trust given by the states to the workers will help them, and that they will be vaccinated in the city where they are: PM Modi

-I'm confident India will defeat COVID-19 pandemic; All need to work for benefit of everyone in need of help, including migrant workers: PM

-India has got vaccines suited to our cold chain systems: PM Narendra Modi

-India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated: PM Modi

-Pharma sector working relentlessly to meet all COVID-19 challenges, including on vaccine development, usage of right medicines: PM

-Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID19 dedicated hospitals are being built, PM Modi says

-COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in India are the cheapest globally: PM Modi.

-The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state govt, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction: PM Modi

-The challenge before is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation: PM Modi says.

-We are facing the second wave of COVID-19 now. I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID: PM Modi

-"I thank all the frontline workers, doctors, police, vaccine manufacturers who risked their lives to save those in need," says Modi.

-PM Modi begins address to nation on Covid-19 scenario in India.

-The Prime Minister had earlier in the day interacted with vaccine manufacturers in the country via video conferencing and urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time.

-The government has allowed the vaccination for every adult starting May 1.

-India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.

