PM Modi has been holding several virtual interactions and high-level meetings with state and central ministers, leading doctors and pharma companies in order to come out with solutions for the rampant increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The meetings also threw light on the prime minister's orders to boost Covid-19 vaccination in the country as well by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get the jab from 1 May, 2021.

