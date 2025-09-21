PM Modi nation address today LIVE: On Navratri eve, PM to address nation as revised GST rates slash prices of many goods

PM Modi nation address today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, September 21. While all eyes are on his speech, the exact subject of his address is being speculated. It's, however, notable that PM Modi's speech comes just a day before the mega GST reforms come into effect across the country. Stay with Mint to catch PM Modi nation address today LIVE Updates.

In the past, PM Modi has addressed the nation to make major announcements, like demonetisation in 2016 or India's successful test of Anti-Satellite Missile to join an elite club of countries in 2019. He also directly reached out to people following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

In 2021, PM Modi had addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti to announce that his government was rolling back the farm laws, which were aimed at reforms in the sector but had drawn fierce protests from a section of farmers, especially of Punjab.

PM Modi's last address to the nation was on May 12, 2025, when he briefed the people about Operation Sindoor.

