PM Modi nation address today LIVE: On Navratri eve, PM to address nation as revised GST rates slash prices of many goods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, September 21. While all eyes are on his speech, the exact subject of his address is being speculated. It's, however, notable that PM Modi's speech comes just a day before the mega GST reforms come into effect across the country.
In the past, PM Modi has addressed the nation to make major announcements, like demonetisation in 2016 or India's successful test of Anti-Satellite Missile to join an elite club of countries in 2019. He also directly reached out to people following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
In 2021, PM Modi had addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti to announce that his government was rolling back the farm laws, which were aimed at reforms in the sector but had drawn fierce protests from a section of farmers, especially of Punjab.
PM Modi's last address to the nation was on May 12, 2025, when he briefed the people about Operation Sindoor.
While H-1B visa fee hikes dominate headlines, PM Modi could be addressing the nation on broader economic priorities, including upcoming GST reforms aimed at simplifying common lives. All are now waiting for 5 pm when PM Modi begins his address to the nation.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe at him, asking whether he will address US President Donald Trump's India-Pakistan "ceasefire" claims and the concerns of lakhs of Indian H1B visa holders or just repeat what is already known on the new GST rates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, September 21, his office said. His speech comes at a crucial time when India is set to implement GST rate cuts — on the first day of the Navaratri — amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and US H-1B visa application fee hike. Read full report here