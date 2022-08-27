Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on the charkha while attending a ‘Khadi Utsav’ event in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he is scheduled to attend multiple events. It has been a constant effort of the prime minister to promote Khadi and its products, especially among the youth.

After 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led NDA came to power, the sale of Khadi products rose fourfold in the country. For the state of Gujarat, the jump in the sale of Khadi is eightfold.

"As a result of the efforts of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has witnessed a four-fold increase, whereas, in Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has witnessed a massive eight-fold increase," an official statement said.

The Khadi Utsav is an event organised to pay tribute to the importance of the Khadi and acknowledge the crucial role it played during our freedom struggle. The event is held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM Modi said Khadi can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of "developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat." Once a symbol of self-respect, Khadi was treated as an inferior product after Independence, he rued.

The event organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront is attended by around 7500 women khadi artisans from various parts of the state. The event witnessed the women spinning charkha live at the same time and in the same place, the PTI reported.

“History has seen that a thread of khadi became a source of inspiration for the freedom struggle and broke the chains of slavery. In the same way a thread of Khadi can be a source of inspiration to fulfil the pledge of making India a developed nation, to achieve the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," he said.

The event included an exhibition showcasing the 'Evolution of Charkhas,' which featured 22 Charkhas from various generations used since the 1920s. It includes charkhas such as the 'Yerwada Charkha,' which represents the charkhas used during the freedom struggle, as well as charkhas with the most recent innovations and technology.

Mahatma Gandhi turned Khadi into a symbol of the country's self-respect during the freedom struggle, PM Modi said.

"The same Khadi was treated as an inferior product after Independence. Because of this, Khadi and the village industry associated with Khadi was destroyed and it affected our weavers," the PM said.

The prime minister will continue his visit tomorrow. He will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj after which he will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Bhuj. In the evening, PM Modi will be at Gandhinagar where he will inaugurate the commemoration ceremony for the celebrations of 40 years of Suzuki in India.



