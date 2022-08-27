PM Modi spins charkha at 'Khadi Utsav' in Ahmedabad | Watch video2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 08:07 PM IST
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he will attend multiple events
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands on the charkha while attending a ‘Khadi Utsav’ event in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he is scheduled to attend multiple events. It has been a constant effort of the prime minister to promote Khadi and its products, especially among the youth.