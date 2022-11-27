PM Modi stresses on importance of G20 presidency for India - here's what he said

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the importance of the G20 presidency for India and said that the country must utilize this 'huge opportunity' to focus on global good and welfare.
Addressing the 95th edition of his latest monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' today, PM Modi said, "India will assume presidentship of powerful grouping G20 on December 1. For India, it is a huge opportunity. India must utilize the opportunity of G20 leadership by focusing on global good and welfare."
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.
The Prime Minister also said that India is capable of providing solutions to various challenges being faced globally.
"Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment or sustainable development, India has solutions to challenges related to all such things," he said.
He added, “the G20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world's population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85% of world GDP. You can imagine - India is going to preside over such a big group, such a powerful group, 3 days from now i.e. from December 1."
PM Modi further provided details about the upcoming G20 summit and said that many programs will be organized in different parts of the country.