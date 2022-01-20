New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need for continuous modernisation of education, infrastructure and healthcare along with promoting spirituality and diversity.

Launching the 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' ceremony, he said that in emerging India, people are thinking with an innovative approach and taking progressive decisions.

"The Prime Minister urged everyone to keep our culture, our civilization, our values ​​alive and to preserve and promote our spirituality and our diversity. At the same time, he emphasized the need to continuously modernize the systems of technology, infrastructure, education and health," said an official statement.

The Prime Minister said in the 75 years after independence "the evil of ignoring duties and not keeping them paramount has entered the national life". He said that in the past 75 years people have largely spent time talking about and fighting for rights.

He was of the view that talk of rights to some extent may be correct, but in some circumstances, forgoing one's duties has played a major role in keeping India weak.

Modi said that there is a "tendency to tarnish the image of India at the international level".

During the event, he flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary were among those present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that cultural organisations like Brahma Kumari Samaj, which have an international presence, should convey the "correct" picture of India to the people of other countries.

