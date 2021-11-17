Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the idea of a ‘One Nation One Legislative Platform’ to give a technological boost to the parliamentary system and connect the democratic units of the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference via video conferencing, Modi said, “We have to take the country to newer heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come. These resolutions will be fulfilled only by ‘Sabka Prayas’."

He said democracy is not just a system for India. He added, “In a democracy, in the federal system of India, when we talk about 'Sabka Prayas', then the role of all the states is a big basis for that."

Citing the fight against covid-19 pandemic as an example of 'Sabka Prayas', Modi said whether it is solutions to the decade-old problems of the Northeast or completion of all the big projects of development that have been stuck for decades, many such works in the country have been done in the past years by everyone's efforts.

“The traditions and systems of the Houses of our legislatures should be inherently Indian," said Modi, calling for policies and laws of the Government to strengthen the Indian emotion of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Modi called for reserving three to four days in a year in the House for the public representatives to do something special for the society and tell the country about this aspect of their social life.

The Prime Minister proposed a separate time be kept for quality debates. He said such a debate in which traditions of dignity and seriousness are scrupulously followed. With no one making political slurs on anyone. In a way, it should be the ‘Healthy Time’ of the house, he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the next 25 years are very important for India and urged parliamentarians to realize only one mantra - “duty, duty, duty".

