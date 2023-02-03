Home / News / India /  PM Modi surges ahead of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak; holds highest approval rating
PM Modi surges ahead of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak; holds highest approval rating

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2023, 11:47 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Central Election Committee meeting for Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, at the party Headquarters in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Central Election Committee meeting for Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, at the party Headquarters in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to the latest data from business intelligence company Morning Consult, the Indian leader has the highest rating among the 22 surveyed nations, with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador in second place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most liked world leader with an approval rating of 78%. According to the latest data from business intelligence company Morning Consult, the Indian leader has the highest rating among the 22 surveyed nations, with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador in second place.

US President Joe Biden, UK's Rishi Sunak and Canada's Justin Trudeau rank futher down the list. 

According to the data shared on the organisation's website, 78% of people approve of PM Modi while 18% disapprove of him. PM Modi's approval rating has increased in recent days, standing at 79% in the third week of January. 

Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with varying sample sizes. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31 this year.

Swiss leader Alain Berset stands in third place with a 62% approval rating, followed by Australian PM Anthony Albanese at 58%.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also clocked high approval ratings within the country. According to the latest edition of India Today's Mood of the Nation poll, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is projected to win 284 seats if the elections were held today. Meanwhile the Congress is projected to win 191 seats.

PM Modi remains India's favourite to hold the prime ministerial post with 52% of voters in support of his government.

 

 

 

