PM Modi surges ahead of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak; holds highest approval rating
According to the latest data from business intelligence company Morning Consult, the Indian leader has the highest rating among the 22 surveyed nations, with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador in second place.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most liked world leader with an approval rating of 78%. According to the latest data from business intelligence company Morning Consult, the Indian leader has the highest rating among the 22 surveyed nations, with Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador in second place.
