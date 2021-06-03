In a surprise interaction with class-12 students and their parents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined a session organised for them by the Union Education Ministry.

This came two days after the Central Government, keeping in mind the prevailing coronavirus situation, cancelled the board's Class 12 exams for the academic year 2021.

The Prime Minister on 1 June decided to cancel the examination after a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chief Manoj Ahuja.

It was also decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Interacting with the students today, PM Modi asked them to utilise their time in a productive and creative manner following the cancellation of their exams and said they should never feel stressed about any examination.

PM Modi also asked them how they are feeling following the cancellation of the board exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic and what are they planning to do now.

#WATCH PM Modi today surprised CBSE students and their parents when he joined a virtual session organized by the Education Ministry. He heard the issues and concerns of the students and their parents pic.twitter.com/M5hr3K3cEM — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

The prime minister asked the students whether they will watch IPL, Champion's League, or wait for the Olympics. He also told students that they should always remember the mantra of 'health is wealth' and enquired what do they do to remain physically fit.

Several students shared their experiences with the prime minister about how the announcement brought relief for them and ended a long spell of uncertainty.

PM Modi told the students that the decision to cancel exams was taken in their interest

Some parents also shared their thoughts about how students can focus now on their college admissions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.