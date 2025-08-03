‘Sell and buy only Swadeshi goods’: PM Modi pushes for ‘Vocal for Local’ amid Trump tariff threats | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens on Saturday to adopt the spirit of "Swadeshi" and support locally-made products. He stressed that true service to the nation lies in promoting indigenous goods, especially amid "global economic uncertainties".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the comments while speaking at a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. His statement came after the US announced tariffs on exports from about 70 nations, including India.

According to the White House order, India now faces tariffs of 25 per cent for its exports to the US. US President Donald Trump had also recently called India a “dead economy.”

Here's what PM Modi said: 1. PM Modi said, “As we talk about economic progress, I want to draw your attention to the current global scenario.” He said, “The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests.”

2. "India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities," PM Modi said.

3. Emphasising that farmers, small industries and employment for youths are the top-most priorities for the government, PM Modi said, "The government is doing everything possible in this direction. But as citizens, we too have responsibilities."

4. The prime minister also made a renewed push for 'Swadeshi', stressing that every party, leader and citizen must work to promote indigenous goods if "we want India to become the third-largest economy".

5. Calling for a national movement to support local products, the prime minister said, "This is not just about Modi saying it, every Indian should say this – if we want India to become the third-largest economy, every political party and every leader, keeping aside their hesitations, must work in the nation's interest and awaken the spirit of Swadeshi among the people."

6. He also urged people to be conscious consumers, saying, “Whatever we buy, we should ask ourselves -- has an Indian toiled to make this? If it has been made by the sweat of our people, with their skills, that product is Swadeshi for us. We must adopt the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'.”

7. Making a special appeal to traders and shopkeepers, the prime minister said, "At a time when the world is going through uncertainty, let us take a pledge to sell only Swadeshi goods from our shops and markets. Promoting made in India goods will be the truest service to the country."

8. With the festival and wedding seasons approaching, PM Modi encouraged people to ensure that all new purchases are made in India.

9. He also recalled how many citizens who were planning to hold wedding events abroad shifted them to India after his earlier appeal. "The feeling of Swadeshi in every action will define our future. This will also be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Only through collective effort can we fulfil the dream of a developed India," PM Modi said.

10. PM Modi, who was addressing a massive public gathering on Saturday in Banauli village, highlighted the government's farmer-centric policies in detail. He said the government is constantly working for the well-being of farmers.

Trump's tariff deal With the US not able to finalise a deal with India so far, Donald Trump on Thursday announced the imposition of an additional 25 percent import duty plus a penalty on Indian goods entering American markets from August 7.

Earlier, this duty was to be imposed from August 1. The President has also not specified the penalty that he announced against India for buying crude oil and military equipment from Russia.

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump had said, “I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

Experts see the US tariff action as a pressure tactic to get India to agree to demands made by the US, which has, in recent days, got favourable trade deals with major partners like Japan, the UK and the European Union.