Prime Minister Narendra Modi ventured into an elephant and jeep safari within Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning. His journey commenced with an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range within the park, followed by a jeep safari in the same vicinity. The Prime Minister was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant rides will be suspended in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.

A notice from Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, stated, "The jeep safari and elephant rides in Kaziranga Range, Kohora, will be unavailable to visitors. Jeep safaris will be suspended on March 7, March 8, and March 9 in the forenoon, while elephant rides will be suspended on March 8 and March 9."Later in the day, PM Modi is set to unveil the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' honoring the renowned Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat Subsequently, the prime minister will proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, situated in the Jorhat district, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a multitude of central and state projects amounting to roughly ₹18,000 crore. Moreover, he is slated to deliver a public address at the same venue.

From March 8 to 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, on March 8, the Prime Minister will commence his visit to Assam. On March 9, at approximately 5:45 AM, he will visit Kaziranga National Park. Subsequently, at 10:30 AM in Itanagar, he will partake in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' program. During this event, he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel and launch the UNNATI scheme, estimated at about ₹10,000 crore. Additionally, he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for various development projects totaling around ₹55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Following this, at approximately 12:15 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Jorhat to unveil the impressive statue of the esteemed Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. He will also participate in a public program in Jorhat and inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects valued at over ₹17,500 crore in Assam.

