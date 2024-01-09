Amid a diplomatic row with neighbouring Maldives following ‘derogatory remarks' against the Indian prime minister, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said PM Modi takes everything 'personally' after he came to power in 2014. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After Narendra Modi came to power, he is taking everything personally. At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours...We should act according to time...We cannot change our neighbours..." ANI quoted Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.

The Congress president also advocated for having good relations with the neighbouring nations.

However, condemning the derogatory remarks against the Indian Prime Minister NCP—an INDIA bloc ally--chief Sharad Pawar came out in support of PM Modi. The NCP leader said that one should respect the prime minister's post and any such comments won't be accepted.

"He is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it. We must respect the PM's post. We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country," ANI quoted Pawar as saying.

A diplomatic row started soon after the India Prime Minister shared a series of photos on microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) promoting tourism in the Lakshadweep Islands. But the post was responded to by some prominent Maldivian social media users including three Maldivian leaders Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid with derogatory remarks against India and PM Modi.

However, rejecting the derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Modi, the Maldives government said they did not represent the views of Male. The Maldivian government also suspended three deputy ministers who made the derogatory social media posts against PM Modi.

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed also denounced the comments as "appalling" against PM Modi.

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) strongly condemned derogatory remarks made by some officials.

"India is one of our closest neighbours and allies. India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the government as well as the people of India have maintained with us," MAITI said in a statement.



