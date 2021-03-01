The next phase of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups will start from today onwards. All vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities will charge a sum of ₹250 per person per dose
Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register and book, and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc, according to an official release.
A User Guide for the Citizen Registration and Appointment for Vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on 2 February.