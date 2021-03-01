OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin at AIIMS Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM tweeted as he shared an image of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine.

He also appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine.

"Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," he said.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to PM Modi.

The next phase of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups will start from today onwards. All vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities will charge a sum of 250 per person per dose

Registration will open at 9 am and citizens will be able to register and book, and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc, according to an official release.

A User Guide for the Citizen Registration and Appointment for Vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on 2 February.

