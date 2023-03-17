PM Modi takes ‘immense pride’ in RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ big achievement

On March 14, it was announced that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had been awarded the 'Governor of the Year' award for 2023 at the Central Banking Awards 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "Congratulations to him". The first Indian to be awarded the title was former governor Raghuram Rajan in 2015.

