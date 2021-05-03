Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the growing need for adequate human resources for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In this regard, several key decisions were taken which will significantly boost the availability of medical personnel in Covid duty.

The decisions come in the backdrop of India reporting massive surge in novel coronavirus cases for the past one month. As many as 3,68,147 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

This marks a minimal decline in new infections as the country had passed the grim milestone of recording over 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,417 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,18,959.

Here are the top 10 points taken by PM boost availability of medical personnel amid Covid-19:

1)A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties.

2)It was also decided to allow deployment of Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation. The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty. This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Covid duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging.

3)The services of Final Year PG Students (broad as well as super-specialities) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined.

4)B.Sc./GNM Qualified Nurses may be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses.

5)The individuals providing services in Covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete minimum of 100 days of Covid duty.

6)The medical students/professionals sought to be engaged in Covid related work will be suitably vaccinated. All Health professionals thus engaged will be covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government for health workers engaged in fighting Covid 19.

7)All such professionals who sign up for minimum 100 days of Covid duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from Government of India.

8)Doctors, nurses and allied professionals form the backbone of covid management and are also the frontline personnel. Their presence in adequate strength is critical to address the needs of the patients well. The stellar work and deep commitment of the medical community was taken note of.

9)Centre had issued guidelines on 16th June2020 to facilitate engagement of Doctors/Nurses for Covid duties. A special Rs. 15,000 crore Public Health Emergency Support was provided by the Central Government to ramp up facilities and human resources for Covid management.

10)Engaging personnel through the National Health Mission, an additional 2206 specialists, 4685 medical officers and 25,593 staff nurses were recruited through this process.

