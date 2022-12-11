Earlier today, PM Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. He waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train. This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi. He also inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms which will connect Nagpur with Shirdi. The Samruddhi Mahamarg is being built at a cost of about ₹55,000 crore, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai and is one of India's longest expressways. It will pass through Maharashtra's prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.