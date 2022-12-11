PM Modi takes metro ride in Nagpur, interacts with school children, citizens. Watch video1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
PM Modi purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 December inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project. He purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.
During his journey from Freedom Park to Khapri, PM Modi interacted with students, those from the start up sector and citizens from other walks of life, as per PMO statement.
The phase 1 of the metro train has 36 stations, which covers a distance of 40 km. The project has been developed at a cost of more than ₹8,650 crore.
Apart from this, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of Nagpur Metro project, which will be developed at a cost of more than ₹6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8 km. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station.
Earlier today, PM Modi also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. He waved hands at the passengers travelling on the train after flagging off the train. This is the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi. He also inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms which will connect Nagpur with Shirdi. The Samruddhi Mahamarg is being built at a cost of about ₹55,000 crore, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai and is one of India's longest expressways. It will pass through Maharashtra's prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.
He also innaugrated AIIMs NagpurPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated AIIMS Nagpur with state-of-the-art facilities.
The Hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017, has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, read a statement from Prime Minister's Office.
The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur earlier, where he was received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Meanwhile, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in North Goa which was built at cost of ₹2,870 crore and will begin its operations from 5 January, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies)
