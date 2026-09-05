PM Modi takes Metro to Delhi University's SRCC, seen interacting with children - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday travelled by the Delhi Metro to reach Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in North Delhi, where he attended the institution’s centenary celebrations. The Prime Minister was also seen interacting with students and fellow passengers during the journey.

What did PM Modi say about SRCC? Earlier in the day, Modi praised SRCC’s long-standing contribution to higher education and its role in nurturing generations of professionals and leaders.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University’s iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," he said.

Why is SRCC's centenary significant? Shri Ram College of Commerce, affiliated with the University of Delhi, is among India’s leading institutions for higher education, particularly in Commerce, Economics and Management.

The college was established in 1926 by industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram. Over the past century, it has produced scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and other nation-builders.

The centenary celebrations mark a major milestone for the institution, which has built a strong reputation in higher education and has seen generations of students go on to contribute to business, public life and society.

A key part of the Prime Minister’s visit is expected to be his interaction with Gen Z students.

The session is likely to give students an opportunity to share their views, aspirations and concerns directly with Modi and engage with him on issues that matter to young people.

'SRCC ke alumni 'OG' hain' Meanwhile, Modi praised SRCC as the institution marked its 100th year, highlighting the reputation of its alumni across different fields. He also described the college’s alumni as "OGs".

Addressing students and guests at Delhi University’s SRCC during its centenary celebrations, Modi said the college’s name alone carries considerable recognition within the university.

Reflecting on SRCC’s standing among Delhi University colleges, Modi said, "Even today, when someone at Delhi University asks which college you are from, saying "SRCC" speaks for itself. Simply saying "SRCC" is a flex in itself."

The Prime Minister also spoke about the college’s alumni and recalled his interactions with former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who studied at SRCC.

He said, "The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields. Our Arun Jaitley ji studied here. And I can say that perhaps there was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again. Even today, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of my team, is an alumnus of SRCC. We have many other colleagues who studied here as well. And it is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics. From artists to politicians, lawyers and judges, people from every field have emerged from here."