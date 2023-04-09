PM Modi takes selfie with a ‘proud’ BJP Karyakarta in Tamil Nadu; here’s why it’s special2 min read . 06:50 AM IST
‘A special selfie…’ tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai on April 8 to inaugurate various developmental projects worth ₹5,200 crores. During his visit, he met Thiru S. Manikandan, a specially-abled Bharatiya Janata Party worker, and took a "special selfie" with him.
The prime minister shared the photo on Twitter, praising Manikandan's dedication to the party, as he runs his own shop and donates a substantial part of his daily profits to the BJP. Modi expressed his gratitude towards Manikandan, stating that he feels proud to be a part of a party that has committed individuals like him.
“A special selfie…In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is - he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP!" Modi tweeted.
In his address to the public, Modi highlighted his government's work culture and vision, which have enabled them to achieve results even before the final deadline. He stated that his government feels accountable for every rupee that taxpayers pay and works with specific deadlines to achieve results.
Modi emphasised that infrastructure projects now mean delivery instead of delays, and his government's vision views infrastructure as connecting aspirations with achievements, people with possibilities, and dreams with reality.
The prime minister provided statistics to showcase the increase in the pace of developmental projects since his government came to power in 2014. He mentioned that the length of National Highways added per year has almost doubled when compared to the pre-2014 era.
The rate of electrification of rail lines has also increased from 600 Route KMs per year before 2014 to almost 4,000 Route KMs today. The number of airports has risen from 74 before 2014 to around 150 today. The capacity augmentation of ports has almost doubled, and the development of Tamil Nadu is a priority for the government.
Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, which connects small businesses with customers. He also highlighted the Chennai airport's new terminal, which brings the world to Tamil Nadu and creates income opportunities for the youth in the region. The prime minister's visit to Chennai aimed to showcase his government's commitment to infrastructure development and dedication to serving the people.
(With ANI inputs)
