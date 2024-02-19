PM Modi takes sharp dig at Supreme Court: ‘In today's era, Lord Krishna would be charged with…’
PM Modi's remarks came days after the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bond scheme calling in 'unconstitutional'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at the Supreme Court by citing an example from Hindu mythology. PM Modi said a public interest litigation (PIL) would have been filed at the Supreme Court if Lord Krishna gave rice to Sudama in today's times. The remarks came days after the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bond scheme calling it “unconstitutional."