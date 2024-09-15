PM Modi targets JMM in Jamshedpur: ‘Champai Soren, Bangladesh and Rohingya infiltration, school of corruption’ | 10 pots

The time has come to bid farewell to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha that looted mines, minerals, and army land in the state, says PM Narendra Modi

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Sunday.(PTI)

In an attack on the JMM government in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it is time to bid farewell to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha that looted mines, minerals, and army land in the state.

He also said that along with stabilizing their present, the tribals have started thinking about their better future.

His comments came while addressing a rally at Jamshedpur on Sunday. Modi, who was scheduled to reach Jamshedpur via a chopper, had to travel to the steel city on the road as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather conditions.

 

 

Modi’s visit is considered important in view of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, who hails from the region and has influence there,had recently joined the BJP.

Here are 10 points what PM Modi said at the Jamshedpur rally –

1- JMM-led coalition government is targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and framing false cases against them.

2- JMM government is trained by Congress’ school of corruption.

3- Gangs mushrooming in Jharkhand under JMM-led government’s patronage are involved in selling jobs.

4- Infiltration is a big challenge in Jharkhand and the JMM-led alliance is not willing to accept it. Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have become a major threat to Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions of the state.

5- JMM, RJD and the Congress as the biggest enemies of Jharkhand. These parties were power-hungry and indulged in vote bank politics.

6- The BJP is set to come to power in Jharkhand after the assembly polls due later this year. If the BJP comes to power, it will launch a probe into deaths of aspirants during excise constable recruitment drive.

7- PM Janman Yojana is being run for tribal brothers and sisters across country. Through PM Janman Yojana efforts are being made to reach those tribes who are extremely backward.

8- The first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) was being started on September 15 which would ensure pucca houses to thousands of beneficiaries.

9- Thousands of jobs are being created in the villages and cities for the people of Jharkhand along with pukka houses through the PM Awas Yojna.

10- Opposition had hatched a conspiracy, forces were united to break the nation during Lok Sabha polls but people voted for the BJP.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 03:57 PM IST
PM Modi targets JMM in Jamshedpur: 'Champai Soren, Bangladesh and Rohingya infiltration, school of corruption' | 10 pots

