Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended a virtual meeting with all chief ministers to discuss the worrying spike in coronavirus cases in several states.

The Prime Minister said it was critical to stop what he called the "emerging second peak" of coronavirus with decisive steps including micro-containment zones and enforcement of Covid protocols.

"We should be proactive. Wherever necessary, micro-containment zones should be declared without hesitation," the PM said after his meeting with CMs regarding the surge in Covid-19 cases.

"If we don't stop Covid right now, then there could be a nationwide outbreak. We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," warned PM Modi.

Modi has proposed the micro-zoning of an area instead of imposing a general lockdown. He also directed states to focus on scaling up testing and contact tracing to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Covid cases increased by 150% in 70 districts

PM Modi also said most of the Covid-affected countries in the world had faced several waves of Corona. "The presentation given today gives a clear indication about different waves [of Covid-19]. In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states...CMs have also expressed concern...Test positivity rate in Maharashtra and MP is very high and the number of cases also rising," the PM further added.

"Such an increase is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were kind of safe-zones. 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150% in the last few weeks. If we don't stop it here, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up," PM Modi said.

On India's fatality rate, he said, "Today in India more than 96% of the cases have recovered. India is one of those countries where the fatality rate is one of the lowest."

However, the PM went on to warn saying, "The self-confidence that we gained in our corona fight should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not be the reason for carelessness."

Meanwhile, the first confirmed case of Covid-19 caused by the South Africa variant of the killer virus has been detected in Delhi.

Also, a central government team has warned that Maharashtra is at the "beginning" of the second wave of Covid-19 as the state alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the country has vaccinated more than 3.50 crore people so far.

