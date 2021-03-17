"We should be proactive. Wherever necessary, micro-containment zones should be declared without hesitation," the PM said after his meeting with CMs regarding the surge in Covid-19 cases.
"If we don't stop Covid right now, then there could be a nationwide outbreak. We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps," warned PM Modi.
Modi has proposed the micro-zoning of an area instead of imposing a general lockdown. He also directed states to focus on scaling up testing and contact tracing to curb the Covid-19 spread.
Covid cases increased by 150% in 70 districts
PM Modi also said most of the Covid-affected countries in the world had faced several waves of Corona. "The presentation given today gives a clear indication about different waves [of Covid-19]. In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states...CMs have also expressed concern...Test positivity rate in Maharashtra and MP is very high and the number of cases also rising," the PM further added.
"Such an increase is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were kind of safe-zones. 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150% in the last few weeks. If we don't stop it here, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up," PM Modi said.