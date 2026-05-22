PM Modi tells ministers to push for alternative energy sources, amid Iran war; prioritise next-generation reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his council of ministers to set their goal on 2047 so that by then with various reform initiatives people's lives become more comfortable, news agency PTI said.

At the meeting of the council of ministers, that last aboyt three-and-a-half-hours, the prime minister said that maximum stress should be given on the next generation reforms so that all round development could be achieved by the country by 2047 when the India will celebrate the 100 years of Independence.

During the meeting, PM Modi gave broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country becomes developed by 2047, news agency PTI said.

PM Modi told the ministers that their aim and objective should always be in bringing comfort to the people's lives and there should be "ease of living" for people. He also said that there should not be any interference in the people's lives in any way, the sources told PTI.

First such meeting in a year The meeting with council of ministers that focussed on steps to mitigate energy disruptions due to the West Asia war was held hours after PM Modi returned from his five-nation tour. The prime minister also urged the ministers to explore the alternative energy sources amid Iran war and the subsequent blockade of Strait of Hormuz, according to a report in Indian Express.

The meeting was attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state (independent charge), and ministers of state.This was the first meeting of the council of ministers held this year.

The prime minister told the ministers to take all possible steps so that people get maximum benefits from the government welfare programmes. He said this is the time to look forward, not dwell on what has been done in the past.

PM Modi noted that while the government has been in power since 2014, the focus in 2026 must be on future goals and achievements. He advised ministers to remain focused on governance and delivery, the sources said.

The prime minister stressed that there should be no pendency in government work.

Jaishankar gave presentation During the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation on the just concluded foreign visit of Modi during which the prime minister visited five countries – the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

As many as nine secretaries gave presentations on the initiatives and performance of their respective ministries and departments. A few of them gave presentation on the worked done in the last two years of the Modi government's third term.

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Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan also gave a presentation on overall government reform initiatives and other people centric measures.

Niti Aayog member Rajiv Gauba also gave a presentation.

The prime minister had earlier outlined his government's reform priorities for the next decade, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefitted common citizens in a significant way.

The council of ministers meeting comes after the BJP's massive success in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, besides forming an NDA government in Puducherry again.

This is the time to look forward, not dwell on what has been done in the past.

The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire council of ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues.