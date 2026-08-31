Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 31) urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to work towards ending the hostilities in Ukraine, stressing that resolving the conflict through peaceful means was in the interest of all of humanity.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as India continues to balance its close strategic partnership with Russia with its longstanding call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the Ukraine war.

PM Modi calls for peaceful resolution Modi told Putin that India supports resolving all issues related to the Ukraine conflict through peaceful means.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did PM Modi say about the Ukraine war during his meeting with Putin? ⌵ PM Modi emphasized that 'every day of war sets humanity back' and urged President Putin to work towards ending the hostilities in Ukraine, advocating for a peaceful resolution. 2 Why does India support dialogue in the Ukraine conflict? ⌵ India believes that resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy is essential for humanity's interest and long-term stability, as reiterated by PM Modi during his talks with Putin. 3 How does India position itself regarding the Ukraine war? ⌵ India has maintained a cautious position on the Ukraine conflict, consistently calling for an end to the hostilities and favoring peaceful negotiations since the onset of Moscow's invasion. 4 Should other nations follow India's example in addressing conflicts? ⌵ Many advocates suggest that following India's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy could be beneficial for resolving international conflicts, including the situation in Ukraine. 5 What are the implications of ongoing warfare for humanity, according to PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted that the ongoing warfare negatively impacts humanity, reinforcing the urgent need to cease hostilities and pursue peaceful solutions to geopolitical conflicts.

“Every day of war sets humanity back,” PM Modi said, emphasising the need to work towards ending the hostilities.

India has maintained a cautious position on Russia’s war in Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. New Delhi has repeatedly called for an end to the conflict.

Putin praises growing India-Russia ties Putin, meanwhile, said relations between Russia and India were becoming stronger, attributing the deepening ties in part to Modi’s personal attention.

The two countries have maintained close political, economic and defence ties despite pressure from Western countries over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

When Putin visited India in December, his first trip to the country in almost four years, the two sides said their relationship “remain resilient to external pressure.”

Putin is also expected to travel to New Delhi next month for the BRICS summit.

Trade ties remain strong India and Russia have emerged as major trading partners since 2022, when New Delhi sharply increased purchases of Russian oil following Western sanctions on Moscow.

Bilateral trade stood at nearly $60 billion in India’s 2026 fiscal year, although that was around 13% below the record level achieved in 2024-25.

The two countries have set an ambitious target of expanding bilateral trade to $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Russia remains key defence partner Defence cooperation continues to be a major pillar of India-Russia relations. Despite efforts to diversify defence procurement, Russia remains an important source of military equipment and technology for India.

The Indian military operates hundreds of Russian-made fighter aircraft and several S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. The S-400 systems were used during India’s four-day conflict with Pakistan in May 2025.

PM Modi meets Iran’s Pezeshkian The SCO summit also saw PM Modi meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The meeting marked their first talks since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

PM Modi said India remained committed to strengthening its longstanding friendship with Iran across multiple sectors.

“We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

India is expected to host Pezeshkian again next month at the BRICS summit, with New Delhi holding the grouping’s rotating chairmanship this year.

Xi, Putin hold talks Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin also met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Founded in 2001 by China, Russia and Central Asian states, the SCO has expanded considerably and now includes India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus as members.