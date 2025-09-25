Russia's Deputy PM Dmitry Patrushev calls on PM Modi, discusses areas of mutual interest: What did they speak about?

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 25.

“The two leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilisers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

It also informed that PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the PMO's statement, PM Modi told Patrushev “that he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.”

Earlier in September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The MEA said that during the call, the Russian president conveyed greetings to PM Modi on his birthday and the leaders took stock of various issues of the bilateral agenda.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. President Putin warmly conveyed his greetings on Prime Minister's 75th birthday. Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his wishes and enduring friendship,” the MEA statement read.

The statement further said, “The two leaders took stock of various issues on the bilateral agenda in run up to 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India later this year.”

PM Modi had then reiterated India's full support for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The two leaders also agreed to remain in close touch, the statement highlighted.

India-Russia Annual Summit PM Modi invited President Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit scheduled to be held later this year. India and Russia are strategic partners and President Putin’s visit will be part of a scheduled annual dialog between the two countries.

The announcement came amid 50 percent US tariff imposed on Indian exports, penalising the country for its Russian oil imports. Trump’s decision to punish India came as negotiations between the two countries on a trade deal were expected to conclude.

India’s external affairs ministry termed the imposition of additional tariffs as “extremely unfortunate” as other countries also trade with the Russian Federation.

US President Donald Trump's administration also introducted new H-1B visa rules recently.

In the wake of the US tariff announcement, India earlier signed agreements with Russia to deepen cooperation in aerospace science and technology as well in rare earth minerals, aluminum, fertilizers, railway transport and other sectors.