NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against negligence and called for quick steps to counter the emerging second peak of covid-19, even as new daily infections rose to the highest in four weeks.

In an interaction with chief ministers on covid-19 containment strategies on Wednesday, Modi expressed concern about the high positivity rate in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and rising cases in Punjab and Maharashtra.

“Seventy districts of the country witnessed a 150% rise in the last few weeks. This emerging ‘second peak’ of coronavirus has to be stopped immediately. If we do not stop this growing pandemic now, then a countrywide outbreak can occur," Modi warned at the meeting held over videoconference.

Separately, the government is considering expanding coronavirus vaccine access to everyone older than 45 in response to the surge in new infections and vaccine hesitancy among the priority groups.

“Inclusion of all persons above the age of 45 for covid-19 vaccination is under consideration. Currently, the number of covid-19 infections is rising, and there is a need to protect the maximum number of people from the disease by vaccinating them. We are working on the final details of the rollout before taking a decision," said Dr Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research, and a member of the government’s National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new cases, show health ministry data. These states collectively account for 71% of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest in the past four weeks. Eighty-four percent of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases, with 17,864 new infections. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 and Punjab with 1,463 new cases.

Modi pointed to the need for quick and decisive steps, stressing the importance of solving local governance problems.

“The confidence that came from our achievements in the battle against covid-19 should not turn into negligence. The public should not be brought to panic mode and, at the same time, also get rid of the trouble. There is a need to strategize by incorporating our past experiences in our efforts," Modi said.

India’s total active caseload has stagnated at 234,000, comprising 2.05% of the total cases, after coming down to 1.2% two months ago. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of India’s total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60%.

“There is a need for the provision of micro-containment zones. There is a need to be serious about ‘Test, Track and Treat’ as we have been doing for the past year. It is very important to track every infected person’s contacts in the shortest time and keep the RT-PCR test rate above 70%," the Prime Minister said.

Modi noted the daily vaccination number crossing 3 million while also pointing to high vaccine wastage.

“The vaccine waste in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is to the tune of 10%. There is a need to immediately correct the drawbacks of planning and governance at the local level to reduce vaccine waste," Modi said. He called for increasing the number of vaccination centres and asked to stay vigilant about vaccine expiry dates.

The Prime Minister said that the basic steps to prevent transmission are wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and taking care of cleanliness. “There should be no laxity in such steps, and people’s awareness will have to be raised on these subjects," Modi said.

