PM Modi tells states to keep their guard up

“Inclusion of all persons above the age of 45 for covid-19 vaccination is under consideration. Currently, the number of covid-19 infections is rising, and there is a need to protect the maximum number of people from the disease by vaccinating them. We are working on the final details of the rollout before taking a decision," said Dr Samiran Panda, head, epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research, and a member of the government’s National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19.