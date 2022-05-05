PM Modi tells states to prepare heat action plans amid rising temperatures

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the meeting, the prime minister urged states and federally administered territories to prepare heat action plans, as south Asia swelters under extreme temperatures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed on the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents.
During the meeting, the prime minister urged states and federally administered territories to prepare heat action plans, as south Asia swelters under extreme temperatures.
India recorded its warmest March in over a century, with the maximum temperature across the country reaching 33.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 1.86 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.
PM Modi also told authorities to take measures to avoid deaths due to heat waves and fire incidents, according to a statement issued by his office.
He also added that the response time towards any such incidents should be minimal.
"He stressed that in view of the rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done," the statement said.
More than two dozen people have died in India from exposure to extreme heat since late March, as temperatures in many parts of the north, west and the east surged past 40C.
Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan were in some way vulnerable to the extreme heat.
With monsoon rains likely to arrive within weeks, Modi also told authorities to create "Flood Preparedness Plans" and make arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water.
The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the prime minister, advisors to PM, cabinet secretary, secretaries in the ministries of home, health, Jal Shakti, member NDMA, DGs of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and DG NDRF.
The crucial meeting was held hours after PM Modi returned from his three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France.
