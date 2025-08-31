PM Modi tells Xi Jinping ‘peace at border’, ‘restart direct flights’, ‘India committed to improving ties with China’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Sunday, August 31, that there is peace and stability after disengagement at border areas.

He assured Jinping that India is committed to improving ties with Beijing. "We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities," PM Modi told Xi.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held a crucial meeting on Sunday in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks just days after the US imposed 50 tariff on Indian goods.

During the key meeting, PM Modi said an agreement had been reached between both nations regarding border management, without giving details.

"Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," PM Modi said.

He also added that direct flights between both nations, which have been suspended since 2020, are "being resumed". He, however, did not provide details on when the flights will resume.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed.

He said, “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation.”

"This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Prime Minister Modi said.

He thanked the Chinese President for the warm welcome and congratulated China for successfully chairing the SCO. "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today".

PM Modi arrived in the city on Saturday evening, marking his first visit to China in more than seven years.

Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.