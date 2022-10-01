PM Modi tests drive a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using 5G, view pics

PM Modi tests drive a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using 5G, view pics1 min read . 03:14 PM IST
- Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched 5G services at the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 October test drove a car in Europe remotely from the national capital using India’s 5G technology, that was launched by him earlier in the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 October test drove a car in Europe remotely from the national capital using India’s 5G technology, that was launched by him earlier in the day.
Sharing the image of PM Modi, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, "India driving the world. PM @NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India’s 5G technology."
Sharing the image of PM Modi, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, "India driving the world. PM @NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India’s 5G technology."
Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched 5G services at the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched 5G services at the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
With the launch of 5G services, Bharti Airtel's 5G service will be available in eight cities from Saturday, said its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.
With the launch of 5G services, Bharti Airtel's 5G service will be available in eight cities from Saturday, said its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.
During the event, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made their presence felt.
During the event, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made their presence felt.
The 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.
The 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.
"5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision," an official release said.
"5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision," an official release said.
Recently, India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record ₹1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a ₹88,078 crore bid.
Recently, India's biggest ever auction of telecom spectrum received a record ₹1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a ₹88,078 crore bid.