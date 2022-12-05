PM Modi thanks Biden, world leaders for supporting India's G20 presidency

PM Modi thanks Biden, world leaders for supporting India's G20 presidency1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his gratitude to other global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his US, France, and Japanese counterpart for supporting India as the national capital assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. PM Modi responded to US President Joe Biden's congratulatory message for India.
"Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India's G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet," PM Modi tweeted.
Biden had earlier said that US support India and PM Modi during the G-20 presidency. He also said that India-US, together will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises.
The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to other global leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.
"Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting you closely during India's G20 Presidency, as we work to focus the world's attention on the issues that affect humanity as a whole," PM Modi said.
"Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan's successes on various fronts. @kishida230," PM Modi tweeted in response to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's congratulatory message.
He also thanked Spain PM and said, “Gratitude for your kind works Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Fully endorse your views on collectively working to mitigate challenges of the present to leave a better planet for the coming generations."
On 1 December, India officially assumed the G20 Presidency, as it is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, including at Hyderabad, beginning this month.
The central government will convene an all-party meeting on 5 December to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited presidents of nearly 40 parties for the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(With ANI inputs)
