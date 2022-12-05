PM Modi thanks global leaders for supporting India’s G-20 presidency

In a series of tweets, global leaders US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and others congratulated India for assuming the presidency
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked global leaders for extending their support to India as the country assumed the G-20 presidency on 1 December.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked global leaders for extending their support to India as the country assumed the G-20 presidency on 1 December.
In a series of tweets, global leaders US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, and others congratulated India for assuming the presidency. Modi in his reply thanked the leaders for their support.
In a series of tweets, global leaders US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, and others congratulated India for assuming the presidency. Modi in his reply thanked the leaders for their support.
Biden tweeted that India is a strong partner of the US, and “I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency. Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Biden tweeted that India is a strong partner of the US, and “I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency. Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi said Biden’s valued support will be a source of strength during India’s G-20 Presidency and highlighted the importance of working together to build a better planet.
Modi said Biden’s valued support will be a source of strength during India’s G-20 Presidency and highlighted the importance of working together to build a better planet.
French President Macron said that India has taken over the presidency of G-20 to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida added that as the G7 Presidency next year, I also look forward to working closely with you (PM Modi) in addressing various challenges that the intentional community faces.
French President Macron said that India has taken over the presidency of G-20 to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida added that as the G7 Presidency next year, I also look forward to working closely with you (PM Modi) in addressing various challenges that the intentional community faces.
Modi wrote, “Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi wrote, “Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India, which took over from Indonesia, will hold the G20 Presidency till 20 November, 2023.