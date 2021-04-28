PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for offering support to India in fight against Covid

PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for offering support to India in fight against Covid1 min read . 06:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said he had a 'good conversation' with Hamad Al Thani
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He thanked him for offering support in India's fight against the deadly coronavirus.
Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said he had a "good conversation" with Hamad Al Thani and conveyed "our gratitude" for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar.
"Had a good conversation with His Highness @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar today. I thanked His Highness for the solidarity and offer of support in India's fight against COVID-19. I also conveyed our gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar," he tweeted.
Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.
