PM Modi thanks well-wishers for wishing him on 74th birthday, says ’humbled and honoured’

  • On his birthday, PM Modi chose to visit Odisha to launch the government's flagship women-centric programme, Subhadra Yojana, and unveiled railway and national highway projects worth over 3,800 crore.

Updated17 Sep 2024, 09:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all the well-wishers for wishing him a happy birthday on 17 September.

He took to X and wrote that he is humbled and honoured to receive so much warmth from people.

Also Read | ‘Control such leaders…’: Kharge writes to PM over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

He said, “Humbled and honoured to receive so much warmth from people. I thank each and every person who has conveyed birthday greetings to me. This affection gives me immense strength to keep working harder for the people.”

PM Modi also mentioned about his government completing 100 days at Centre. He wrote, “This is also the time our third term completes 100 days. I am glad that the last 100 days have been marked by a series of pro-people and development oriented decisions, which will add strength in our pursuit of building a Viksit Bharat.”

Also Read | Modi 3.0 govt completes first 100 days: What are key achievements. Check list

Apart from this, PM Modi also conveyed his appreciation for people who took part in social service efforts on Tuesday. He wrote, “Several people have taken part in social service efforts today. I salute their spirit and convey my appreciation for these efforts.”

Spent birthday launching schemes in Odisha:

On his birthday, PM Modi chose to visit Odisha to launch the government's flagship women-centric programme, Subhadra Yojana, and unveiled railway and national highway projects worth over 3,800 crore.

Apart from this, PM Modi participated in the 'Griha Pravesh' celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries under the housing scheme and launched the Awaas+ 2024 App to survey additional households for PMAY-G.

Also Read | Odisha: Schools, colleges in Bhubaneswar closed on Tuesday for PM Modi’s event

He visited the Sabar Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar as part of the Griha Pravesh celebrations, where he interacted with the beneficiaries. There PM Modi inaugurated the homes of 20 beneficiaries under the PMAY.

Among other things, PM Narendra Modi initiated the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

He was accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Governor Raghubar Das, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

With agency inputs.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 09:15 PM IST
