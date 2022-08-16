PM Modi thanks world leaders for wishing India on its 76th Independence day

Leaders from across the globe including Russia, UK, Australia, Nepal, and Maldives among others had congratulated India for completing 75 years of Independence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all world leaders who wished the Indian democracy on completing 75 years of its independence.
French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to congratulate his 'friend' and people of India, he wrote, " Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India's stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side,"
PM 'touched' by Macron's message wrote back, " Touched by your Independence Day greetings, President @EmmanuelMacron. India truly cherishes its close relations with France. Ours is a bilateral partnership for global good."
Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also congratulated India on completing 75 years of Independence and hoped for continued progress and prosperity of India. He wrote, " Hearty felicitations to PM Shri @narendramodi ji and people of India on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of India. My best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of India. Spirit of cooperation and friendship will further deepen in the days to come."
PM thanked the Nepali Prime Minister hoping India-Nepal friendship will continue to flourish in the years to come. He wrote, "Thank you for the wishes, PM @SherBDeuba. May the India-Nepal friendship continue to flourish in the years to come,"
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while applauding India's success and achievements during its 75-year journey wrote, "All Australians applaud India's successes, and the many achievements that define this great country and its people. We also give thanks for the contribution of our Indian-Australian community to our society, to our culture, to our country, and to the links between our nations."
He further added, "The emergence of the world's largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable,"
Wishing all those marking India's Independence Day a wonderful celebration, a statement by the Australian Prime Minister read
PM thanking Albanese wrote, "The friendship between India and Australia has stood the test of time and has benefited both our peoples greatly."
Russian President Vladimir Putin lauding India's decades of development wrote, "Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognized success in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda,"
UK PM Boris Johnson congratulating India on completing 75 years of Independence wrote, "Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence. During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years,"
Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid also extended his warm wishes to his Indian counterpart EAM S Jaishankar, he wrote, "Warm greetings and best wishes to my dear colleague EAM @DrSJaishankar, the Govt. and the friendly people of #India on the jubilant occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence,"
India celebrated its 76th Independence day on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his ninth consecutive Independence day speech from the contours of Red Fort. To celebrate India's 75 years of Independence several events have been held in the last 75 weeks under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister in his Independence day speech urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolutions to accomplish the same.
