PM Modi thanks world leaders for wishing India on its 76th Independence day

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also congratulated India on completing 75 years of Independence and hoped for continued progress and prosperity of India. He wrote, " Hearty felicitations to PM Shri @narendramodi ji and people of India on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of India. My best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of India. Spirit of cooperation and friendship will further deepen in the days to come."