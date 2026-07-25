PM Modi thanks youngsters for response to his video, says ‘our bond will grow stronger’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a second video in which he thanked young people for responding to an earlier video he had posted and for offering what he described as positive suggestions.

In the video, PM Modi said, “Thank you friends. Kal der raat aapse milne ka mauka mil gaya. Maine jo video post kiya tha, uspe jis prakar se aapne respond kiya, sakaraatmak sujhav diye, thanks to everybody, ye aapka pyaar bana rahega, humara naata aur adhik sakriyata se judta rahega. Thank you, thank you dosto, thank you friends.” (Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to meet you late last night. The way you responded to the video I had posted and the positive suggestions you shared — thank you to everybody. Your love will continue to inspire us, and our bond will grow even stronger and more actively connected. Thank you, thank you, friends. Thank you, friends) (sic).

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did PM Modi say in his recent video addressing students' concerns? ⌵ PM Modi thanked young people for their positive responses to his earlier video and emphasized that their love and suggestions would help strengthen the bond between them and the government. 2 Why did PM Modi consider the NEET paper leaks a serious issue? ⌵ PM Modi stated that the NEET paper leaks caused immense distress to students and their families, making it imperative for the government to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future. 3 How did the government respond to the NEET paper leak allegations? ⌵ The government mobilized its full administrative resources to conduct examinations for nearly 2.2 million students quickly and assured that those allegedly involved in the paper leaks have been arrested. 4 What actions did PM Modi promise to prevent future paper leaks? ⌵ PM Modi proposed establishing Fast-Track Courts for cases related to paper leaks and called for stricter punishments to ensure accountability and transparency within the examination process. 5 Should the education minister resign due to the NEET paper leak controversy? ⌵ This has been a point of contention, with opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while current government officials maintain they are committed to addressing the concerns raised.

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The latest message, shared on social media on Friday, came less than 24 hours after PM Modi posted a late-night video addressing concerns surrounding examination paper leaks and the government’s proposed response to the issue.

On 23 July, in a nearly three-minute video message shared on social media, Modi said paper leaks had caused immense distress to students and their families, stressing that the government was committed to preventing such incidents in the future.

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"Paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, PM Modi said the government's immediate priority was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year.

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"Our foremost responsibility was to ensure that students did not lose an academic year. It was essential to conduct the examinations at the earliest," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government mobilised its full administrative machinery to conduct examinations for nearly 2.2 million students in the shortest possible time.

"The government used its full capacity to organise the exams for nearly 2.2 million students in the shortest possible time. Just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were declared, and reports of successful candidates celebrating their achievements have been coming in from across the country," he said.

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PM Modi said authorities had already acted against those allegedly involved in the paper leak, with several accused arrested and sent to jail, but maintained that punitive action alone was insufficient.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.