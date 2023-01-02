PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday

The plenary sessions will feature Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, IT and medical research
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 108th Indian Science Congress on 3 January, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement. The event is being hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus.
According to the ministry, the theme of the event this year is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment." The talks and exhibitions are open to the general public.
Technical sessions of the 108th Indian Science Congress have been divided into 14 sections under which parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues in the university.
Apart from these 14 sections, there will be a Women’s Science Congress, a Farmers’ Science Congress, a Children’s Science Congress, a Tribal Meet, a section on Science and Society and a Science Communicators’ Congress, it said.
“The plenary sessions will feature Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, IT and medical research," the ministry said.
The technical sessions will showcase path-breaking and applied research in agriculture and forestry sciences, animal, veterinary and fishery sciences, anthropological and behavioural sciences, chemical sciences, earth system sciences, engineering sciences, environmental sciences, information and communication science & technology, material sciences, mathematical sciences, medical sciences, new biology, physical sciences, and plant sciences, it added.
A special attraction of the event is a mega expo “Pride of India". Prominent developments, major achievements and the significant contributions largely of Indian Science and Technology to the society will be showcased in the exhibition, which brings together and displays hundreds of new ideas, innovations, and products covering the entire canvas of the scientific world.
