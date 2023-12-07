PM Modi to address 2nd edition of Infinity Forum 2.0 on December 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the second edition of the prominent Financial Technology event, Infinity Forum 2.0, on December 9, 2023, according to an official release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the statement, the event is hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of the Government of India. The 1st edition of the Forum was organised in December 2021 and witnessed over 95,000 registrations across more than 80 countries and a 'FinTech Showcase' with over 100 virtual exhibitors hosted alongside the main event.

The IFSCA is hosting the Forum as a global thought leadership platform focused on financial services. This platform serves as a space where progressive ideas, critical issues, and innovative technologies from around the world are explored, discussed, and developed into solutions and opportunities.

In anticipation of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the second edition of Infinity Forum 2.0 is organized in a hybrid mode. The event will include an invite-only, in-person gathering at GIFT City, as well as virtual participation open to attendees from across the globe.

Speakers from the Union Government and Government of Gujarat shall include the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal; Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA, Ministry of Finance; K. Rajaraman Chairperson, IFSCA; Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman, GIFT City Co. Ltd; Tapan Ray, MD and CEO, GIFT City Co. Ltd.; K. V. Kamath, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID); and Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, shall also address the participants," the statement read.

The 2nd edition of the Forum will be centred on the theme 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services', which will be dovetailed through the following three tracks:

The Forum will also witness participation and insightful discussions by several luminaries from the financial sector in India and across the globe.

The event shall be preceded by an "Investors Meet" scheduled for December 08, 2023, for FinTech entities that are authorised by IFSCA or recommended by institutions having MoU with IFSCA or accelerators that IFSCA authorises. The Investors Meet will comprise of:

A pitching session for the FinTech Entities to showcase their products and solutions, and one-on-one meetings between participating investors and shortlisted FinTech Entities.

The Forum will likely witness in-person participation by 300 CXOs with strong online participation from India and a global audience from over 20 Countries including the USA, the UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Australia and Germany.

Among other participants, the event is expected to be attended by CXOs of large global organisations, Vice-Chancellors from foreign universities and representatives of foreign embassies.

(With inputs from ANI)

