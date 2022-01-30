Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day program on January 31, the Prime Minister's Office has informed. The address will take place at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

The theme of the program is ‘She The Change Maker’, aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields, PMO informed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is fighting with great success with the new wave of Covid-19 adding that the cases of the virus have started decreasing, which is a good sign.

"India is fighting with great success with the new wave of Covid-19," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation in the 85th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' today.

Emphasising on maintaining the pace of economic activities amid the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing - this is a very positive sign. People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained - this is the wish of every countryman."

Highlighting the achievements of the country in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM Modi said that so far about four and a half crore children have been administered the dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years within three to four weeks.

The vaccination drive for this age group commenced on January 3 this year. The Prime Minister said that the vaccination will "not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies."

"Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well. This trust of our countrymen on the indigenous vaccine is our great strength," he added.

India on Sunday logged 2,34,281 new Covid-19 cases and 893 deaths. The daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.