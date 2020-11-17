Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi to address 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum today

1 min read . 01:33 PM IST Staff Writer

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in discussions leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

Established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in discussions leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy.

Established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in discussions leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy.

This year, the forum will witness conversations centered on refueling the economy and charting a course for the future, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, followed by a second edition in Beijing, covering issues such as global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change and inclusion.

Director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres are some of the other speakers scheduled to address the forum.

