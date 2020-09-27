PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. “Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pvilHfbrMy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi had invited suggestions for his monthly address Mann ki Baat

"The greatest strength of #MannKiBaat is the diverse range of inputs received from people across India. This month's episode will take place on 27th September. I urge you all to share your ideas on the NaMo App, @mygovindia, or by dialing 1800-11-7800," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking at the 68th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to 'team up for toys' and said it is time to get vocal for local toys.

Mann Ki Baat’s latest episode comes a day after the Prime Minister’s pre-recorded video address to the UN General Assembly where he said that the international community is faced with a very important question about the relevance of United Nations as the "requirements and challenges" of the present as well as the future are vastly different from those when the world body was constituted in 1945.

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?," PM Modi asked.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via